Vireo Health
Minnesota Medical Solutions Unscented Red Balm - 1.5 ounce Jar
About this product
MinnMed Red products are predominantly THC, with a small component of CBD. With all MinnMed products a baseline level of CBD is present, since some studies suggest that CBD can reduce unpleasant side effects of THC.
MinnMed topical cannabis products are to be applied directly to the site. Topicals can be used to supplement an existing regimen or can be used independently as symptoms arise.
The primary active ingredients in this medication are delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).
THC: 75 mg/jar
CBD: <0.1%
MinnMed topical cannabis products are to be applied directly to the site. Topicals can be used to supplement an existing regimen or can be used independently as symptoms arise.
The primary active ingredients in this medication are delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).
THC: 75 mg/jar
CBD: <0.1%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!