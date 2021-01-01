About this product

MinnMed Red products are predominantly THC, with a small component of CBD. With all MinnMed products a baseline level of CBD is present, since some studies suggest that CBD can reduce unpleasant side effects of THC.

MinnMed topical cannabis products are to be applied directly to the site. Topicals can be used to supplement an existing regimen or can be used independently as symptoms arise.

The primary active ingredients in this medication are delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).



THC: 75 mg/jar

CBD: <0.1%