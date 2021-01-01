Vireo Health
Minnesota Medical Solutions Violet Oral Solution - 25 mL Bottle
About this product
MinnMed Violet are our CBD-based products. Unlike other synthetic products widely advertised online, our Violet products are extracted from plants grown right here in Minnesota and lab-tested for safety and potency.
The primary active ingredient in this medication is cannabidiol (CBD).
THC: <0.3%
CBD: 2500 mg
