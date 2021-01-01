About this product

Minnesota Medical Solutions Oral Spray products manufactured in Minnesota are all formulated with extracted oil of the highest quality and purity.



Minnesota Medical Solutions Indigo 19:1 products contain predominantly CBD, with a small component of THC. The CBD : THC ratio is 19:1. The spray has a hint of blackberry flavoring for a more pleasing experience.



The primary active ingredients in this medication are cannabidiol (CBD) and delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) mixed in a solution of MCT oil.



THC: 7.5 mg/bottle

CBD: 142.5 mg/bottle