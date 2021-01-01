About this product

The Softgel starter pack contains 3 12-count bottles of softgels from the Green, Blue and Indigo formulations. Each formulation may have a different effect on your condition. The starter pack is designed to allow a patient to try multiple formulations and hone in on what formulation will work best. There is a limit of 2 starter packs per person.



The primary active ingredients in this medication are delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD). With all Vireo products, a baseline level of CBD is present, since some studies suggest that CBD can reduce unpleasant side effects of THC.



Vireo Green products are balanced, with equal amounts of THC and CBD.



THC: 2.5 mg/softgel

CBD: 2.5 mg/softgel



Vireo Blue products are predominantly CBD, with a small component of THC.



THC: 0.72 mg/softgel

CBD: 4.29 mg/softgel



Vireo Indigo products are predominantly CBD, with a small component of THC.



THC: 0.25 mg/softgel

CBD: 4.75 mg/softgel