Minnesota Medical Solutions Yellow Oral Solution - 25 mL Bottle
About this product
MinnMed Yellow products have a 4:1 ratio of THC to CBD.
The primary active ingredients in this medication are delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).
THC: 500 mg
CBD: 125 mg
