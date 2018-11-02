Virginia Co.
Created by Barney’s Farm, Liberty Haze is known for its strong potency and dense trichomes. The flower has a lime green appearance with an abundance of amber hairs, and features a distinct citrus taste and aroma.
2011 High Times Cannabis Cup – 1st Place for Overall Winner
Liberty Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
196 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
