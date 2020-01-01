At the Virginia Company, the most important goal is consistency. Consistency in flavor. Consistency in potency. Consistency in quality. And the only way to achieve unequalled consistency is to have complete control of your cannabis from seed to seal. It starts with our Controlled-Environment Agriculture (CEA) approach. Our grow has been engineered to leave nothing in the growing process to chance and allow us to dial in temperature, humidity, carbon dioxide, light, nutrient concentration, and nutrient pH for each individual strain. A controlled environment also means nothing from the outside gets in and only the most potent cannabis is shipped out. What makes the Virginia Company cannabis so special is the way it’s grown: high-pressure aeroponics. To be clear, this is not hydroponics—it’s better. High-pressure aeroponics is a system whereby the roots, suspended in air, are saturated by a fine mist of water and nutrients. And because the roots are suspended, there’s zero soil and 100% oxygen and carbon dioxide reception. The result is flower achieving its genetic potential every single time. And as a bonus, high-pressure aeroponics uses 65% less water than hydroponics, so you can rest assured it’s environmentally friendly too.