Logo for the brand Virginia Co.

Virginia Co.

OG Kush

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

The very popular OG Kush carries an earthy pine and sour lemon scent with woody undertones, an aroma that has become the signature of OG Kush varieties and descendants.

OG Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
3,694 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
