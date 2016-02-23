Virginia Co.
Pineapple Chunk
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Pineapple Chunk is a cross of Pineapple with Cheese/Skunk #1. The flower is dense and has a golden appearance. Pineapple Chunk has a sweet, earthy aroma, and a unique taste that includes hints of pineapple.
Pineapple Chunk effects
Reported by real people like you
261 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
24% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!