Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Virginia Co.

Virginia Co.

Pineapple Chunk

Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

Pineapple Chunk is a cross of Pineapple with Cheese/Skunk #1. The flower is dense and has a golden appearance. Pineapple Chunk has a sweet, earthy aroma, and a unique taste that includes hints of pineapple.

Pineapple Chunk effects

Reported by real people like you
261 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
24% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!