New to our CBD lineup is a collection of Full-Spectrum CBD-infused body butters. Like everything else we make, our body butters are premium quality: all organic, non-GMO, and even locally handcrafted in Michigan. The lab verification and total transparency you’ve come to expect from VAHO are there, too. But CBD isn’t the only thing this collection is infused with.
Thanks to essential oil infusions, customers have three thoughtfully scented options:
-Argan & Lavender
-Cocoa Butter + Lavender + Orange
-Mango + Jojoba + Lavandin + Lime
Body Butters come in a 2 ounce jar with 500 milligrams of full-spectrum CBD each. They’re just the right strength — and just the right consistency. Apply generously for best results, which are often seen after allowing 5 or more minutes for absorption.
About this brand
Vision Aura Hemp Oil
Vision Aura stands for many things, but most importantly, we want customers to experience the plant-based holistic lifestyle every human deserves through Full-Spectrum Hemp. We understand how important plant based healing is and the effects it has on the mind and body. Bringing that vision to life, we have developed a full-spectrum hemp CBD solution containing all of the original compounds found in the plant itself.
VAHO’s Nano Enhanced Hemp Oil is the industry-leading phospholipid encapsulation system, providing rapid uptake and unparalleled bioavailability, meaning it will move through the body with much more speed and ease. You will get much more out of our product with less drops. Nano-enhanced CBD can be absorbed into your body’s system at a rate close to 100% compared to only 25% of other CBD products on the market!
