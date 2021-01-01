New to our CBD lineup is a collection of Full-Spectrum CBD-infused body butters. Like everything else we make, our body butters are premium quality: all organic, non-GMO, and even locally handcrafted in Michigan. The lab verification and total transparency you’ve come to expect from VAHO are there, too. But CBD isn’t the only thing this collection is infused with.



Thanks to essential oil infusions, customers have three thoughtfully scented options:



-Argan & Lavender

-Cocoa Butter + Lavender + Orange

-Mango + Jojoba + Lavandin + Lime



Body Butters come in a 2 ounce jar with 500 milligrams of full-spectrum CBD each. They’re just the right strength — and just the right consistency. Apply generously for best results, which are often seen after allowing 5 or more minutes for absorption.