 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Vision Aura Hemp Oil
Vision Aura Hemp Oil Cover Photo

Vision Aura Hemp Oil

A New Generation of Health & Wellness

Vision Aura Hemp Oil featured photo 1
Vision Aura Hemp Oil featured photo 2
Vision Aura Hemp Oil featured photo 3
Vision Aura Hemp Oil featured photo 4
Vision Aura Hemp Oil featured photo 5

About Vision Aura Hemp Oil

Vision Aura stands for many things, but most importantly, we want customers to experience the plant-based holistic lifestyle every human deserves through Full-Spectrum Hemp. We understand how important plant based healing is and the effects it has on the mind and body. Bringing that vision to life, we have developed a full-spectrum hemp CBD solution containing all of the original compounds found in the plant itself. VAHO’s Nano Enhanced Hemp Oil is the industry-leading phospholipid encapsulation system, providing rapid uptake and unparalleled bioavailability, meaning it will move through the body with much more speed and ease. You will get much more out of our product with less drops. Nano-enhanced CBD can be absorbed into your body’s system at a rate close to 100% compared to only 25% of other CBD products on the market!

Hemp CBD oil

more products

Hemp CBD tinctures

more products

Hemp CBD topicals

more products

Pet tinctures

more products

Available in

United States, Michigan