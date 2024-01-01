We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
VitaCanna
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
VitaCanna products
4 products
Beverages
VitaCanna Green Apple
by VitaCanna
Capsules
1:1 Cherry Boost Liquid Supplement 80mg
by VitaCanna
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Beverages
10:1 Strawberry Boost Liquid Supplements
by VitaCanna
THC 10%
CBD 80%
Beverages
VitaCanna Sour Cherry
by VitaCanna
Home
Brands
VitaCanna
Catalog