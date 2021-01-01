About this product

Our Unwind Body Balm is a potent blend of organic shea butter and emollient botanical oils, infused with phytocannabinoid-rich full-spectrum hemp extracts, arnica, and soothing, organic wildcrafted essential oils. A deeply nourishing and soothing every day, all-over moisturizer that softens your skin and supports overall wellness.



This relaxing formula features a dreamy combination of chamomile, lavender, sage, sweet orange, cedarwood, and frankincense organic essential oils from Medicine Flower, an Oregon-based, woman-owned ethical botanicals company.



FULL-SPECTRUM CBD | ARNICA | CHAMOMILE | LAVENDER

Made with organic ingredients | Free of artificial fragrances & colors, phthalates, silicones, parabens, and sulfates

500mg CBD | 3.4oz (100ml) jar (airline carry-on friendly!)



INGREDIENTS: organic shea butter, organic olive oil, organic coconut oil, candelilla wax, organic arnica extract, phytocannabinoid-rich full-spectrum hemp extracts, vitamin e, organic and wildcrafted essential oils of lavender, sweet orange, chamomile, sage, frankincense, and cedarwood



*ORGANIC