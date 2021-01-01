Vital Leaf
Vital Leaf's Relief Capsules provide a convenient, discreet, and predictable dosing method. A simple, flavor-free option that’s perfect for a daily regimen or for addressing acute issues.
These capsules are made with CO2-extracted, full-spectrum, water-soluble CBD from organically grown, non-GMO hemp to ensure high potency delivery to the bloodstream, through the digestive tract, and to the human EndoCannabinoid System.
30 Capsules | 25mg CBD per Capsule | 750mg Total CBD
INGREDIENTS: CO2-Extracted Cannabidiol-Rich Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil, Modified Food-Starch, Organic Acacia Fiber, Xanthan Gum.
