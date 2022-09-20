About this product
Achieve relaxation and restful sleep with Sleep Support CBD capsules enhanced with 5-HTP, Melatonin, and CBN. Formulated with THC-free broad-spectrum hemp extract. Best taken 30-60min before bedtime.
This capsule formula is perfect for those who seek to:
Fall asleep sooner
Experience less sleep disturbances
Achieve more restful sleep
Quiet the mind before bedtime
Relax the body before bedtime
About this brand
Vital Leaf
Vital Leaf is a function-forward, plant-powered CBD wellness company that's planted firmly at the intersection of functional foods and the ever-expanding CBD wellness industry.
As a nationally recognized company that formulates CBD-infused dark chocolate bars, functional skincare, and wellness formulas, all Vital Leaf's products are infused with US-grown cannabinoid-rich broad-spectrum hemp extract (THC-free), ensuring users can enjoy all the blissful, soothing benefits without any intoxicating effects.
CLEAN. FUNCTIONAL. PLANT-POWERED.
Want to learn more or shop Vital Leaf products? Find them here:
https://www.vitalleaf.com
https://www.instagram.com/vital_leaf/
http://www.facebook.com/adoseofvitality/
