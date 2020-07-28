About this product
Vital Leaf Relief CBD Capsules provide a convenient, discreet, and predictable dosing method. A simple, flavor-free option that’s perfect for a daily regimen or for addressing acute issues.
These high-potency capsules are made with CO2-extracted, full-spectrum, water-soluble CBD from non-GMO hemp to ensure high potency delivery to the bloodstream, through the digestive tract, and to the human EndoCannabinoid System. The technology used in this formulation is sometimes referred to as liposomal or nano-encapsulation. CBD processed in this way is protected to prevent being broken down during digestion, thus it transfers from the digestive tract to the bloodstream, and into the EndoCannabinoid System more effectively than other methods of administration.
When it comes to the actual delivery rates in percentages, certain studies show that only 10-20% of traditionally delivered supplements are available after being broken down and digested. On the other hand, up to 90% of a supplement reaches the bloodstream via liposomal or nano-encapsulated delivery.
Travel 3-Pack includes 3 Capsule Pouches (150mg CBD total)
Each Capsule Pouch: 50mg CBD (2 Capsules) | 25mg CBD per Capsule
CBD INGREDIENTS: Full-spectrum nano-encapsulated phytocannabinoid-rich hemp extract, Modified Food-Starch, Organic Acacia Fiber, Xanthan Gum.
About this brand
Vital Leaf
Vital Leaf is a functional CBD wellness company based in Portland, Oregon. Vital Leaf infuses the vitality and healing potential of the cannabis sativa plant into a line of artisanal chocolate bars, skincare, and herbal formulas. Vital Leaf takes a Plant Forward CBD™ approach when formulating all products. Each ingredient is carefully selected to synergize and enhance the infusion of cannabinoid-rich hemp extract, ultimately elevating your health and wellbeing.
Vital Leaf sources only the finest organic, regeneratively-grown, fair trade ingredients to ensure each CBD product is of the highest quality while simultaneously stewarding positive change in the environment and communities they partner and interact with.
CLEAN. FUNCTIONAL. PLANT-POWERED.
Want to learn more or shop Vital Leaf products? Find them here:
https://www.vitalleaf.com
https://www.instagram.com/vital_leaf/
http://www.facebook.com/adoseofvitality/
