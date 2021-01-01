About this product

Vital Leaf's Chocolate Mint Elixir Drops are formulated using pure, solvent-free, full-spectrum phytocannabinoid-rich oil from organic Oregon-grown hemp, in a base of organic coconut-derived MCT (Medium Chain Triglyceride) oil.



The flavor of our tincture is enhanced with a delicious blend of pure organic cacao and Oregon-grown peppermint extracts, and sweetened with a hint of the ancient Chinese medicinal herb Lo Han Guo (otherwise known as monk fruit).



These incredibly tasty CBD drops are a smooth, decadent, versatile, and convenient way to revitalize your day! A full dropper contains approximately 10mgs of CBD, and is delicious splashed right onto your tongue. Elixir Drops also make a great add-in to your favorite warm drink, healthy smoothie, or cocktail! The possibilities are limited only by one's creativity...



You can learn more about CBD tinctures over on our website, vitalleafcbd.com.



INGREDIENTS: Coconut-Derived MCT (Medium Chain Triglyceride) Oil, Full-Spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich CBD Hemp Oil, Monk Fruit (Lo Han Guo), Theobroma Cacao Extract, Wild-Harvested Peppermint Extract.