About this product
Masterfully crafted by our culinary artists, produced with indica specific terpenes and fast-acting, cannabis oil, Vital’s Blue Raspberry Indica gummies are a tarty bedtime snack. Using a nano-emulsification process, these gummies are a great option for a quick onset time of 30 minutes, aiding in getting you to sleep faster. Vegan, gluten-free, fat-free, and precisely dosed Blue Raspberry Indica gummies are the no worry choice for patients.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Vital
Founded in 2011, Vital has developed a successful product line and a loyal following among patients, customers and retailers across the state. Part of the Verano family of brands since 2021, Vital offers a variety of Tinctures, Gummies, Peanut Butter and beverages.