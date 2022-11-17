Masterfully crafted by our culinary artists, produced with indica specific terpenes and fast-acting, cannabis oil, Vital’s Blue Raspberry Indica gummies are a tarty bedtime snack. Using a nano-emulsification process, these gummies are a great option for a quick onset time of 30 minutes, aiding in getting you to sleep faster. Vegan, gluten-free, fat-free, and precisely dosed Blue Raspberry Indica gummies are the no worry choice for patients.