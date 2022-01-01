About this product
Find your sweet spot with handcrafted gelatin grape gummies infused with 100mg nanoencapsulated thc, engineered for quick onset time and a unique edible experience. Made from scratch with natural fruit flavoring, this long-standing Arizona favorite gummy is firm to the bite and one of four delicious options you'll want to try.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Vital
Founded in 2011, Vital has developed a successful product line and a loyal following among patients, customers and retailers across the state. Part of the Verano family of brands since 2021, Vital offers a variety of Tinctures, Gummies, Peanut Butter and beverages.