About this product
Vital's award-winning juice is made with high quality ingredients infused with sonicated cannabinoids to bring on the effects faster. The timeless flavor will make this Lemonade a favorite go-to infused beverage. Also available in Fruit Punch, these hometown, small-batch drinks provide a great and flavorful alternative for consuming cannabis.
About this brand
Vital
Founded in 2011, Vital has developed a successful product line and a loyal following among patients, customers and retailers across the state. Part of the Verano family of brands since 2021, Vital offers a variety of Tinctures, Gummies, Peanut Butter and beverages.