About this product
VLeaF is a powerful yet versatile pen-style leaf vaporizer that hits
harder than devices five times the price! Five temperature settings
provide you with five options to enjoy your favorite strains just the
way you like them. At the core of this powerful vaporizer is a patent-pending ceramic heating chamber that utilizes a helical air-path
channel to provide both convection and conduction heating
simultaneously. It optimizes heating power, surface area, and
airflow for the most satisfying user experience. A fully isolated air
path provides a pristine, clean taste. Use the included water-pipe
adapter for an amazing session with your glass bong. The vapor is
so pure that you won’t need to clean your glassware! Simply grind
your material and pack it into the ceramic bowl, and VLeaf is ready
to go!
harder than devices five times the price! Five temperature settings
provide you with five options to enjoy your favorite strains just the
way you like them. At the core of this powerful vaporizer is a patent-pending ceramic heating chamber that utilizes a helical air-path
channel to provide both convection and conduction heating
simultaneously. It optimizes heating power, surface area, and
airflow for the most satisfying user experience. A fully isolated air
path provides a pristine, clean taste. Use the included water-pipe
adapter for an amazing session with your glass bong. The vapor is
so pure that you won’t need to clean your glassware! Simply grind
your material and pack it into the ceramic bowl, and VLeaf is ready
to go!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
VIVANT
Just another company? Not even close!
Birthed in Orange County, California late November 2016, Vivant was created based off the idea of living the good life. We consider our team and the individuals who utilize our product a family. We operate daily based on the concept of doing what we love and loving what we do. The team members at Vivant consists of some of the finest research and development minds in the industry, highly trained and extremely talented product designers/engineers, skilled sales professionals and powerful leaders that learned to lead by following.It is our goal to bring into the industry the most affordable, functional and reliable products. We also pride ourselves in customer satisfaction and will be a call away when in need. Not only do we rely on our masterminds to create products, we are also a company that actually listens to the community. We strive to create products based on what the community wants, needs and loves.
Welcome to Vivant!
Birthed in Orange County, California late November 2016, Vivant was created based off the idea of living the good life. We consider our team and the individuals who utilize our product a family. We operate daily based on the concept of doing what we love and loving what we do. The team members at Vivant consists of some of the finest research and development minds in the industry, highly trained and extremely talented product designers/engineers, skilled sales professionals and powerful leaders that learned to lead by following.It is our goal to bring into the industry the most affordable, functional and reliable products. We also pride ourselves in customer satisfaction and will be a call away when in need. Not only do we rely on our masterminds to create products, we are also a company that actually listens to the community. We strive to create products based on what the community wants, needs and loves.
Welcome to Vivant!