VIVOSUN AeroZesh S6 Inline Duct Fan, Quiet 6’’ 405 CFM Ventilation Exhaust Fan w/EC Motor and GrowHub E42A Temperature Humidity WiFi-Controller - for Heating Cooling Booster, Grow Tents, Hydroponics

Unify Your Equipment: You can operate them individually or unify all your smart devices through the GrowHub E42A platform to simplify the complexities of gardening to a scientifically manageable level and thus better stabilize your growth environment.

Energy-Saving & Low-Noise Fan: This Fan is controlled by PWM more energy-efficient; The mixed-flow design allows the fans deliver air across longer distances; The fan ventilates quietly at just 45 dB.

Environmental Monitoring: With a built-in temp and humidity gauge and one probe, the GrowHub Controller E42A monitors changes in both the internal and external environment, and you can view this data and program through the App.

Fully Automated: Program your equipment to automatically take you through each stage of growth – program light intensity, light spectrum, on/off periods, fan speed, and airflow volume, make changes to better suit your plants at any time.

App Controllable: The GrowHub Controller is WiFi-enabled so you can control your equipment from anywhere, anytime via the app; The App expands the controller's capabilities through Grow Recipes and other extremely powerful settings.

