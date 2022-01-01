About this product
Kit includes: 1x VIVOSUN 4x2 Grow Tent, 1x VS1000 LED Grow Light, 1x Protective Glasses, 1x 4inch CFM Inline Duct Fan, 1x 4inch Carbon Filter, 1x 4inch 8 ft Ducting, 2x 4inch Clamps, 7-Day Timer
*We have another kit with 1 of the VS2000 LED Grow Light (Other remains the same) at HERE.
Grow Tent: 48"x24"x60", use 98% reflective Mylar film to boost the light reflection, the tear-proof extra-thick 340g oxford 600D canvas helps to prevent light leaking, good for all kinds of indoor planting
VS1000: Use Samsung LM301H Diodes, Dimmable Sosen Driver, Sunlike Full Spectrum, good for both seedling and flowering, light-weighted, quiet, and low-cost
Protective Glasses: Blocks UVA & UVB rays, alleviates glare, and reduces eye strain while working under grow lights
4” Inline Duct Fan: Powerful blower with a fan speed of 2300 RPM for an airflow of 190 CFM. Moves air through your target location efficiently for optimal ventilation, low noise level
4” Carbon Filter: Eliminates odor and chemical irritants, 1050+ RC 48 carbon captures three times more air contaminants than average due to optimal surface area per carbon particle
4” Aluminum Foil Ducting 8ft: High-quality aluminum (High-Temperature Resistant, Corrosion Resistant, and Long Lasting)
4” Clamps: Stainless steel (Rustproof, Corrosion Resistant, and Heavy Duty)
7-Day Timer: Plug-in Dual Outlet Timer with LCD Display, easy control of the use of appliances
About this brand
VIVOSUN
We at VIVOSUN are passionate growers. We founded VIVOSUN over ten years ago in Los Angeles and have become the leading online retailer of indoor gardening products because we know what it takes to be a successful grower. Our products are designed to ensure that everyone can grow like a professional, regardless of experience. Our unique, patented technology simplifies the science of growing, and our line of smart products creates the perfect environment for any plant.
At our LA headquarters, we continue to test and refine our products so we can offer the quality our customers expect. We pursue design and quality backed by the highest knowledge in material sciences that ensure our customers the best results. Simply, we love what we grow.
