About this product
Precise Data - Provides accurate humidity and temperature readings for both inside and outside simultaneously; Temp Accuracy: ± 1.5°F/± 1°C; Humidity accuracy：±5%
200 FT/60 M REMOTE RANGE- Connect up to 3 Wireless Sensors; 200 ft/60 m remote range with strong signal penetration humidity monitor gauge (enhanced Wireless Frequency: 433 MHz)
Black and LCD Touchscreen -Large LCD display, easy to read. Features blue back-light and touchscreen, turn the back-light on/off, making it easy to operate and clear in the dark (12 Seconds auto-off)
Multiple Mounting Options- Wall thermometer features tabletop, hanging, and magnet-mountable design
Package Includes - 1x thermometer with 2 X AAA 1.5V batteries; 1x Sensor with 2 X AAA 1.5V batteries; 1x Instruction manual
Warranty: 1-year
Specification
Total 4 functional buttons: BACK LIGHT，CH/SYNC, °C/°F/HISTORY, MAX/MIN/CLEAR
Displays the indoor&outdoor humidity, temperature, trend and record maximum and minimum humidity/temperature
Indoor Temperature range: -4°F -- 158°F (-20°C--70°C); Outdoor Temperature range:-40°F -- 158°F (-40°C--70°C)
Temperature resolution: 0.1°C/°F
Humidity range: 20%-95%; Humidity resolution: 1%
Temperature display unit: °C/°F selectable ( The default is °C)
Wireless Range: 197ft/60m depending on home construction materials
Wireless Frequency: 433 MHz
Backlight: 12 Seconds auto-off
About this brand
VIVOSUN
We at VIVOSUN are passionate growers. We founded VIVOSUN over ten years ago in Los Angeles and have become the leading online retailer of indoor gardening products because we know what it takes to be a successful grower. Our products are designed to ensure that everyone can grow like a professional, regardless of experience. Our unique, patented technology simplifies the science of growing, and our line of smart products creates the perfect environment for any plant.
At our LA headquarters, we continue to test and refine our products so we can offer the quality our customers expect. We pursue design and quality backed by the highest knowledge in material sciences that ensure our customers the best results. Simply, we love what we grow.
