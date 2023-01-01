Featuring a controller mounting strip, VIVOSUN Upgraded Gray Mylar Reflective Grow Tent is a up-to-date solution to a grower’s needs. Whether you’re starting a new growing operation or have mature plants, this grow tent will be the perfect environment for them. The tent is suitable for different places in your house, such as the domestic garage, balcony, laundry room, closet, and so on; Various sizes of grow tents are provided to meet your daily demands.

100% High Reflectivity: High-density 600D Oxford fabric prevents light leakage and keeps your growing area well-insulated; The interior walls, ceiling, and floors are all lined with 100% diamond reflective mylar for multidimensional lighting

Reliable Ventilation: The grow tent is outfitted with ventilation ports to fit both duct fans and carbon filters for optimal airflow and ventilation; Comes with double-cinching ducting ports that effectively seal the tent while allowing air to travel freely in and out of the grow rooms

Controller Mounting Strip: This tent features a controller mounting strip for easy hanging of a controller (No ABS Mounting Plate Included)

Sturdy Frame & Strong Zipper: The thickened 22mm poles and durable metal frame enhance the overall load-bearing capacity, up to 100 lbs.; The strong zippers and tightly reinforced seals prevent light seepage and maximize the reflectivity of usable light

Observation Window + Removable Floor Tray: Our easy-access observation window makes it easy to observe your plants; The detachable floor tray captures any spilled soil and keeps the tent clean

