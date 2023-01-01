VIVOSUN Nutrients Base A and Base B is a two-part base nutrient system, provide essential macro and micronutrients. Base A and Base B consists of Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium, Calcium, Magnesium and Fulvic Acid, which remove the risk that plants will be deficient in a specific nutrient.

The Perfect Combination: VIVOSUN Nutrients Base A and Base B are two-part, concentrated, holistic formulas that provide essential macro and micronutrients for plant growth; They can be used from the vegetative stage to the end of flowering.

Rich Nutrient Elements: This bundle is composed of Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium, Calcium, Magnesium and Fulvic Acid, which help support rapid plant growth at all growth stages and helps eliminate the risk of plant deficiencies with certain nutrients.

Increase Your Yield: VIVOSUN Nutrient Base Kit is 100% water soluble, stabilizes the pH of the nutrient solution, can improve the condition of nutrients, enhances the absorption of nutrients by plants and improve the yield and quality of plants; For best results, use every time you water.

Great Compatibility: The product is compatible with all growing media, and is suitable for soil, hydroponics, aquaponics and coco coir cultures; This bundle provides the complete nutrient base for fast growing flowers, ornamental plants, vegetables, flowers, and herbs, and more.

Easy to Use: From the start to the finish of your growing cycle you’ll only need two bottles, no complicated nutrient planning required; The same amount of Base A and B should be used for each watering; NOTE: Base A and B should not be mixed in concentrated form, A and B should always be diluted in water separately.

