Our flagship infusion therapy formulated for our four legged friends. These CBG Dog Treats come in two different doses to accommodate your pup.



If you’ve ever looked into natural remedies for your pup, you’ve likely heard of CBD, which has become a popular choice for many pet owners to help their dogs with anxiety, arthritis, and other ailments.



But what is CBG and how can it help your furry friend? Like CBD, CBG doesn’t produce the psychotropic effects associated with THC. While the THC levels in CBD are low, they are even lower or nonexistent in CBG, making it a great choice for people who want to experience the medicinal benefits of cannabis without getting high, and for man’s best friend.



There’s a growing body of research in both animal and human trials that suggests various health benefits from CBG, including chronic pain relief, anxiety relief/mood enhancement, and even digestive health.



And with our award-winning CBG (for highest level of CBG at the annual Taste of Texas Hemp Cup), these treats may be the thing that gives your pup (and you) a better quality of life.



Treats are vegan. Store in a cool, dry place. We do not use preservatives, so best kept in the fridge if you do not use frequently.

0.33mg for small dogs (5-35 lbs). 20 treats per bag.

1.09mg for large dogs (36-100 lbs). 10 treats per bag.