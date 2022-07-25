Our award-winning CBG flower is Texas-grown, hand-trimmed, and organic.



What is CBG and how can it help?



Often called the “Rolls Royce” of cannabinoids, CBG is said to interact directly with the brain’s CB1 and CB2 cannabinoid receptors 🧠 👀 unlike CBD which interacts mostly with endocannabinoid system on an indirect basis.



There’s a growing body of research in both animal and human trials that suggests various health benefits from CBG, including chronic pain relief, anxiety relief/mood enhancement, and even digestive health.



Like CBD, CBG doesn’t produce the psychotropic effects associated with THC. While the THC levels in CBD are low, they are even lower or nonexistent in CBG, making it a great choice for people who want to experience the medicinal benefits of cannabis without getting high.



