Our CBG and CBD flower is Texas-grown and all hand-trimmed. It’s also organic and made with love from our family to yours. Current strains in our prerolls include CBG Ice #9, Delta 8, and our House Blend and contain %0-0.3% THC (the legal limit in Texas). Our CBD, CBG, and House Blend prerolls are hand-filled with care. The House Blend prerolls contain a blend of our CBD and/or CBG hand-trimmed Texas hemp.



All sales are final. 21+ ONLY.