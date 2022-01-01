Vona is a new collective of artists, researchers, farmers, and formulators united in their passion to explore the relationship between body and plant in order to provide unique artisanal products in the plant medicine space with an advanced and trusted level of quality and innovation.



Founded by Jónsi and the creative team behind the iconic band, Sigur Rós, Vona loosely means “to hope” in Icelandic, the band's native language. And it is our hope to support a world where humankind can flourish with nature.