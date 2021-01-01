About this product

Formulated using scientifically researched botanicals and fungi, EXHALE is a delightfully tasting sublingual which leaves you feeling, well, similar to how you feel after a big exhale. The taste, smell, and texture were all crafted with the intent to keep you cool, calm and collected under stressful scenarios.



Cap includes a graduated dropper to ensure accurate serving size. Organic, Vegan and gluten-free with no artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners.

