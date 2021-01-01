About this product

From precise temperature control for ultimate freedom of experimentation to the ceramic heating chamber for mouth-watering flavor, the stealthy Airvape X Special Edition has everything you desire for luxurious vaping anywhere and anytime.



The AirVape X SE is for anyone who wants to enjoy premium vapor quality from a discrete and elegant unit. It is one of the stealthiest portable vaporizers available on the market, which is further improved with its fast heat up time and the convenient X Shell carry case. Last but not least, it is packed with accessories becoming the ultimate vaping kit for both novices and connoisseurs alike.



WHAT'S INCLUDED:

- AirVape X Special Edition

- Mouthpiece base

- Power bank for on-the-go charging

- X Shell to protect your new vape from dirt, water and damage

- Wax pads that enables you to enjoy your concentrates wherever you go

- Water pipe adapter

- Cleaning & loading tools



+ Free gift for VOOTRA customers: WATER BONG attachment