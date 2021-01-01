Loading…
Logo for the brand Vootra

Vootra

BROTHERSHIP STRAIGHT FAB

About this product

Based off of the iconic Mothership design, the Brothership Straight Fab is a premium scientific piece available to everyone. It delivers smooth and delicious clouds through the innovative diffusion system, and boasts a gorgeous shape that will enrich every glass collection.

FEATURES
- Presented by Mothership Glass
- Built in the USA with high-grade borosilicate glass
- Features an inline perc and unique Faberge diffusion system
- 9 inches high, 3.5 inches base diameter
- Thick base provides stability
- Extremely durable
