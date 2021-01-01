About this product

Named after the master behind the words “Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication”, DaVinci vaporizers are known to hide their true power behind a simple appearance. Introducing various innovative features in a stylish anodized aluminum shell, the DaVinci IQ is not only pleasing to the eye; its an intuitive and customizable powerhouse that produces smooth and flavorful vapor.



IQ is one of the most pocket friendly vaporizers ever made, measuring only 9 cm in height. It has a durable anodized aluminum shell and an ergonomic shape that feels great in your hand. It's very own mobile app allows you to personalize your experience to the last detail. Beside temperature adjustments you can also track the battery status and dim the LED lights.



Utilizing the 100% ceramic zirconia air path that spreads from the bowl to the mouthpiece, DaVinci delivers flavor unmatched by any other conduction vaporizer. Its Smart Path technology combines 3 different functions – Smart Path mode, Precision mode and Boost mode and allows you to explore different temperature settings during your session.



WHAT'S INCLUDED:

- USB Charging cable

- Carry can

- 10 mm adapter

- Keychain tool

- Chimney brush

- Alcohol wipes