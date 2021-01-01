Loading…
Vootra

MIGHTY

Some need their portable to be small, sleek and discreet. Others are not ready to compromise neither the power of a home unit nor the size of a portable device. If you’re looking the best from both worlds, then Mighty is the one for you.

Mighty is for anyone who wants to enjoy premium vapor quality from a portable device, and quite likely the only vaporizer you'll ever need to buy. It won't fit your pocket, but it's easy to fit in a bag and the supreme experience it delivers makes the larger size well worth it. You can use it as a daily driver, for special occasions, at home and on the go and its durable construction will give you years of pleasure that never gets old.

WHAT'S INCLUDED:
- 1 pc. MIGHTY Vaporizer
- 1 pc. Power Adapter 110 Volt
- 1 Set of Spare Seal Rings
- 3 pc. Spare Screen (approx. Ø 15 mm)
- 1 pc. Drip Pad (approx. Ø 15 x 5 mm)
- 1 pc. Filling Aid1 pc. Herb Mill (approx. Ø 59 mm)
- 1 pc. Dosing Capsule
- 1 pc. Cleaning Brush
- 1 pc. Instructions for Use
