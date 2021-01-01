Vootra
About this product
The legendary Silver Surfer can be summed up with a line from the like-named superhero: “Others may battle with victory in sight — but the Surfer still strives when all hope is gone!”. This classic big-hitter from 7th floor shifted the way vaporizers are made ten years ago, stood the test of time, and became an icon every vape enthusiast will adore.
The all-ceramic heating element is fully encased and minimizes the chance of combustion. Every Silver Surfer comes with a custom-blown heating knob, ensuring high-quality and a spark of uniqueness. The chord is 10 feet long allowing ultimate flexibility and glass-on-glass elements ensure the purest flavor.
It is built in Colorado, comes with a hemp bag and it's extremely durable and easy to use.
WHAT'S IN THE BOX
1 x Padded Carrying Case
1 x Glass Marble Stirring Tool
3 x Replacement Screens
1 x Ground Glass Wand
1 x 3 ft. of Vapor Tubing
1 x Clear Glass Mouthpiece
1 x Instruction Manual
