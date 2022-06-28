Arnica is an herbal flowering plant native to Europe. Its healing properties include relief for bruises, sprains, muscle soreness and muscle spasms. It is also often used for joint pain and arthritis. We paired this herb with CBD to give you a super healing topical.
Ingredients: Arnica, hemp derived CBD
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.