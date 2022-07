This organic CBD lotion comes in two blends - muscle/nerve or joint/tendon. Each one is infused with essential oils targeted towards pain and inflammation.



Ingredients for muscle/nerve: Organic chamomile lotion, hemp derived CBD, turmeric oil, black pepper oil, eucalyptus oil, peppermint oil, sweet marjoram oil and lavender oil

Ingredients for joint/tendon: Organic chamomile lotion, hemp derived CBD, black pepper oil, lavender oil, euclayptus oil, peppermint oil, sweet marjoram oil and lemongrass oil