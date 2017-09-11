About this product
Skunkberry effects
Reported by real people like you
67 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
64% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
11% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
