About this product

Animal Cookies is the child of the legendary hybrid marijuana strains Girl Scout Cookies andFire OG. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks, and grows into dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.