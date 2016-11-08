W Vapes
Blue Fire OG Indica 500MG Premium Cartridge
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC —CBD —
About this product
BlueFire OG, is an indica-dominant hybrid of Master Kush and White Fire OG. It has a sweet mix of earthy berry and piney Kush flavors. The effects of this hybrid are steered by the heavy indica properties that medical patients seek when fighting chronic pain, sleeplessness, or a lack of appetite.
North American Indica effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
55% of people report feeling focused
Giggly
44% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
44% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
