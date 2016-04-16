About this product

Don't let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack's sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. Green Crack is the perfect daytime medication for patients treating fatigue, stress, and depression.



With one puff you’ll see why W Vapes won the Hempcon award for “Best Personal Vaporizer” of 2016. Premium quality, great taste, and ease unite in this simple, sleek, disposable vape pen from W Vapes. This device offers a compact, discreet vaping experience using only locally-sourced, all-natural cannabis oil created through strain-specific, supercritical CO2 extraction.