W Vapes
Green Crack Sativa 500MG Premium Cartridge
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Don't let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack's sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. Green Crack is the perfect daytime medication for patients treating fatigue, stress, and depression.
With one puff you’ll see why W Vapes won the Hempcon award for “Best Personal Vaporizer” of 2016. Premium quality, great taste, and ease unite in this simple, sleek, disposable vape pen from W Vapes. This device offers a compact, discreet vaping experience using only locally-sourced, all-natural cannabis oil created through strain-specific, supercritical CO2 extraction.
Lemon Sativa effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Focused
44% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
