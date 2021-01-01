About this product

Ingrid is a lesser-known indica, but it’s growing in popularity as consumers begin to discover this gem of a strain. Induces a typical indica-strong body effect. Combined with CBD this makes for a nice afterwork kick off the shoes and watch some TV high. Get ready for this.



With one puff you’ll see why W Vapes won the Hempcon award for “Best Personal Vaporizer” of 2016. Premium quality, great taste, and ease unite in this simple, sleek, disposable vape pen from W Vapes. This device offers a compact, discreet vaping experience using only locally-sourced, all-natural cannabis oil created through strain-specific, supercritical CO2 extraction.