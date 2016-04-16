W Vapes
Jack Herer Sativa 1G Premium Cartridge
SativaTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Named after Jack Herer “The Emperor of Hemp”, this strain is a unique Sativa with a strong and delicious evergreen aroma, and a sweet maple aftertaste. Jack Herer is best known for its clear and focused elevated euphoria, and creative, energetic effects.
34 people told us about effects:
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Focused
44% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
