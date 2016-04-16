Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand W Vapes

W Vapes

Jack Herer Sativa 1G Premium Cartridge

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 22%CBD

About this product

Named after Jack Herer “The Emperor of Hemp”, this strain is a unique Sativa with a strong and delicious evergreen aroma, and a sweet maple aftertaste. Jack Herer is best known for its clear and focused elevated euphoria, and creative, energetic effects.

Lemon Sativa effects

Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Focused
44% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!