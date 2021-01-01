About this product

Pootie Tang has that relaxing, euphoric feel with a strong head high. Just remember that it has a slow upstart, so wait a bit before deciding to take another dose. It earned Best sativa flower in the 2015 Denver Cannabis Cup. Chem Dawg 4 is unlike its counterparts as it is indica-dominant. Known to affect users with a head sensation within the first five minutes, the effects can often be full-body. Combine these two strains with CBD Isolate and you have a perfect balance.



With one puff you’ll see why W Vapes won the Hempcon award for “Best Personal Vaporizer” of 2016. Premium quality, great taste, and ease unite in this simple, sleek, disposable vape pen from W Vapes. This device offers a compact, discreet vaping experience using only locally-sourced, all-natural cannabis oil created through strain-specific, supercritical CO2 extraction.