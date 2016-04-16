W Vapes
Sour Diesel Sativa 1G Premium Cartridge
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depressionfade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early 90's, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdawg 91and Super Skunk.
Lemon Sativa effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Focused
44% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
