About this product

Our 7 pack uses the same 100% flower and raw organic cones as the standard 1g W pre-rolls. Each one is weighed to guarantee a minimum of .5g (3.5g total) and nitrogen sealed into its own tube before being packaged into the portable, sturdy box. This guarantees that whether you’re carrying all 7 around at once or one at a time; each individual pre-roll will be safe, secure and as fresh as the day it was made.