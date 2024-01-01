About this product
**Walden Tanker - Green Crack**
Ignite your day with **Green Crack**, now available in Walden’s premium Tanker. This vibrant sativa strain is cherished for its energizing and focus-enhancing effects, making it perfect for powering through creative projects, staying productive, or simply brightening your mood. Featuring a crisp flavor profile of tangy citrus with earthy undertones, **Green Crack** delivers a refreshing and uplifting cannabis experience.
The Tanker format offers clean, precise dosing of pure, naked distillate in a convenient glass syringe. Free from unnecessary additives, solvents, or pesticides, **Green Crack** provides a natural and potent option for your daily adventures.
**Product Highlights:**
- **Sativa-Dominant:** Boosts energy, focus, and productivity.
- **Pure Naked Distillate:** Free from solvents and pesticides.
- **Precision Dosing:** Glass syringe ensures clean and accurate application.
- **Pesticide-Free & Solvent-Free:** Crafted to meet the highest purity standards.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly produced with care for the environment.
Elevate your energy and focus with **Green Crack Tanker** – your ultimate companion for vibrant, productive days.
Ignite your day with **Green Crack**, now available in Walden’s premium Tanker. This vibrant sativa strain is cherished for its energizing and focus-enhancing effects, making it perfect for powering through creative projects, staying productive, or simply brightening your mood. Featuring a crisp flavor profile of tangy citrus with earthy undertones, **Green Crack** delivers a refreshing and uplifting cannabis experience.
The Tanker format offers clean, precise dosing of pure, naked distillate in a convenient glass syringe. Free from unnecessary additives, solvents, or pesticides, **Green Crack** provides a natural and potent option for your daily adventures.
**Product Highlights:**
- **Sativa-Dominant:** Boosts energy, focus, and productivity.
- **Pure Naked Distillate:** Free from solvents and pesticides.
- **Precision Dosing:** Glass syringe ensures clean and accurate application.
- **Pesticide-Free & Solvent-Free:** Crafted to meet the highest purity standards.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly produced with care for the environment.
Elevate your energy and focus with **Green Crack Tanker** – your ultimate companion for vibrant, productive days.
Green Crack Tanker 1g
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
**Walden Tanker - Green Crack**
Ignite your day with **Green Crack**, now available in Walden’s premium Tanker. This vibrant sativa strain is cherished for its energizing and focus-enhancing effects, making it perfect for powering through creative projects, staying productive, or simply brightening your mood. Featuring a crisp flavor profile of tangy citrus with earthy undertones, **Green Crack** delivers a refreshing and uplifting cannabis experience.
The Tanker format offers clean, precise dosing of pure, naked distillate in a convenient glass syringe. Free from unnecessary additives, solvents, or pesticides, **Green Crack** provides a natural and potent option for your daily adventures.
**Product Highlights:**
- **Sativa-Dominant:** Boosts energy, focus, and productivity.
- **Pure Naked Distillate:** Free from solvents and pesticides.
- **Precision Dosing:** Glass syringe ensures clean and accurate application.
- **Pesticide-Free & Solvent-Free:** Crafted to meet the highest purity standards.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly produced with care for the environment.
Elevate your energy and focus with **Green Crack Tanker** – your ultimate companion for vibrant, productive days.
Ignite your day with **Green Crack**, now available in Walden’s premium Tanker. This vibrant sativa strain is cherished for its energizing and focus-enhancing effects, making it perfect for powering through creative projects, staying productive, or simply brightening your mood. Featuring a crisp flavor profile of tangy citrus with earthy undertones, **Green Crack** delivers a refreshing and uplifting cannabis experience.
The Tanker format offers clean, precise dosing of pure, naked distillate in a convenient glass syringe. Free from unnecessary additives, solvents, or pesticides, **Green Crack** provides a natural and potent option for your daily adventures.
**Product Highlights:**
- **Sativa-Dominant:** Boosts energy, focus, and productivity.
- **Pure Naked Distillate:** Free from solvents and pesticides.
- **Precision Dosing:** Glass syringe ensures clean and accurate application.
- **Pesticide-Free & Solvent-Free:** Crafted to meet the highest purity standards.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly produced with care for the environment.
Elevate your energy and focus with **Green Crack Tanker** – your ultimate companion for vibrant, productive days.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
Notice a problem?Report this item