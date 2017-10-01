Purple Punch Tanker 1g

by Walden Cannabis
About this product

**Walden Tanker - Purple Punch**

Sink into serenity with **Purple Punch**, now available in Walden’s premium Tanker. This indica-dominant strain is celebrated for its deeply relaxing effects, making it the perfect choice for unwinding after a long day or preparing for a restful night’s sleep. With a luscious flavor profile of sweet grapes, tart blueberries, and creamy vanilla, **Purple Punch** delivers a smooth and indulgent cannabis experience.

The Tanker format allows for clean, precise dosing of pure, naked distillate in a convenient glass syringe. Free from unnecessary additives, solvents, or pesticides, **Purple Punch** offers a natural and versatile option for relaxation and tranquility.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Indica-Dominant:** Calming and stress-relieving effects for deep relaxation.
- **Pure Naked Distillate:** Free from solvents and pesticides.
- **Precision Dosing:** Glass syringe ensures clean and accurate application.
- **Pesticide-Free & Solvent-Free:** Crafted with the highest purity standards.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly produced with care for the environment.

Indulge in the rich, soothing flavors of **Purple Punch Tanker** – your perfect companion for peaceful, calming moments.

About this strain

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

About this brand

Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
