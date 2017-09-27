Walden - Bubba Kush Cured Resin

by Walden Cannabis
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

**Walden Cured Resin - Bubba Kush**

Find your calm with **Bubba Kush**, now available as premium cured resin. This classic indica strain is renowned for its deeply relaxing effects, perfect for melting away stress and tension. With a rich and earthy flavor profile featuring notes of coffee, chocolate, and subtle spice, **Bubba Kush** delivers a smooth, comforting experience ideal for winding down or preparing for restful sleep.

Crafted using cured resin, this product preserves the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes, ensuring an authentic and potent representation of the flower. Free from solvents and additives, **Bubba Kush Cured Resin** offers a pure and natural cannabis experience.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Cured Resin:** Retains the complete terpene and cannabinoid profile for rich flavor and effects.
- **Pesticide-Free & Solvent-Free:** Crafted to ensure the highest standards of purity.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Produced responsibly with care for the environment.

Relax deeply and indulge in the comforting richness of **Bubba Kush Cured Resin** – pure tranquility in every session.

About this strain

Bubba Kush, also known as "BK," "Bubba," and "Bubba OG Kush" is an indica marijuana strain from Florida that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.

Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush moved out to Florida along with OG Kush, where it flourished and became a classic and fueled many generations of strains including Kush Mints, and later, Wedding Cake.

 

About this brand

Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
